Spur of moment call nets Stephen a £2000 radio prize

Burntisland man Stephen Dow has scooped a £2000 prize on air.

He won the cash in Forth1’s ‘£2k minute’ competition which airs every morning as part of the breakfast show hosted by Boogie and Arlene.

Stephen (46), a St. John’s dialysis nurse, answered all ten questions correctly after a spur of the moment decision to phone-in and take part.

He had parked up on his way to walk the dog when he spontaneously phoned in to enter. As he worked his way through each question, little did he know his wife, Carol, was listening in and rooting for him as she commuted to work.

Stephen, said: “I can’t think of a better way to start my morning. After years of my wife and daughter listening in and competing with each other on their scores, I decided to give it a go having never played before and I’m so glad I did! After I got through all the questions, I couldn’t believe it.

“Moments later I get a message from my wife with celebration emojis – she already knew I’d won! It’s been great timing as we’ve just booked a big holiday so the winnings will be going towards that and we couldn’t be happier!”

Presenter, Boogie, said: “Stephen is our first £2k winner of 2019 and we’re absolutely thrilled for him winning his first ever play.”