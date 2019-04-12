St Andrews graduates return to open Nordic restaurant

Two St Andrews graduates are bringing Nordic cuisine to Fife with a new restaurant experience.

Alex Kirkbride (28) and Gala Netylko (26) have brought experienced Finnish chefs to St Andrews to pair Scottish produce with Nordic culinary traditions such as pickling and smoking.

The Räv, which is on the town’s North Street, opened in February and has already proved popular, with its range of open sandwiches and Scandinavian street food during the day and a sophisticated modern menu at night which includes smoked Highland venison and Scottish line-caught cod.

Alex, who graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2013 with an MA in English, said: “We always wanted to come back to St Andrews. We loved the area and felt there was a gap in the market in the town we could fill with a lighter, fresher offering.”

With an emphasis on sustainable ingredients The Räv aims to create bright, healthy, light, flavours based on Scottish produce such as sea food and game.

Alex opened the restaurant with his wife Gala, who graduated from St Andrews with a degree in Philosophy.

He added it was their experience as students which made the venture possible.

He said: “Without the University, this wouldn’t be here. We wouldn’t have met the international friends who inspired us.”