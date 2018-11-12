St Andrews Men’s Shed granted funding for solar panels

Men’s Shed, in St Andrews, has been granted more than £3000 in funding for solar panels.

The charity applied to North East area committee for the funding.

It will use it to install solar panels and a compost toilet in order to remain part of the Low Carbon Community Hub at the botanic gardens.

The total cost of the project is £7350 – the Men’s Shed has already raised £4218.

The group is an independent charity which operates out of the town’s Botanic Garden. The solar panels would allow the off grid location to run lights and heating and replace the current diesel generator used.

St Andrews Men’s Shed provides a social and creative focus for men who are not working either due to health issues, unemployment or retirement and is especially beneficial for older men who are able to share their experience and skills with others in the community.

Cllr Margaret Kennedy, Liberal Democrats for Cupar, also told the committee that the Men’s Shed was good for helping older men cope with supporting health and well-being by providing “quality gentleman time”.

The group work closely with others to provide man power and expertise to complete projects in the wider community, including carrying out work in a local old folks home, nursery and in Kinburn Park.

Emma O’Neill, Local Democracy Reporting Service