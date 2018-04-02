St Andrews RNLI fundraisers recognised for long service

There were celebrations all round at the RNLI St Andrews Fundraising Branch AGM held in the Girl Guide Hut, Greenside Place.

Rosemary Cantlay has completed 25 years as President of the branch and was presented with an Excellence in Volunteering certificate to mark this important milestone.

There were further celebrations when Margaret Thomson and Isobel Wilson, who joined the St Andrews Branch in June 2000, were also presented with Excellence in Volunteering certificates for their valuable service.

The ladies were also presented with bouquets of flowers and everyone enjoyed a piece of the cake baked by Margaret in honour of Rosemary’s long service.