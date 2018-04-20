St Andrews runners to take on London Marathon

A group of nine St Andrews runners are heading south to run the London Marathon this Sunday in aid of Guide Dogs.

The team are on course to reach their £14,000 target.

Funds have been raised locally over the winter, with events including a drag cabaret night, horse race night and bake sales.

For Danny Rooney, a volunteer puppy walker for Guide Dogs, this will mark his 38th marathon.

He said: “As a group, we are all of different experience and ability, and have three first-time marathon runners.

“But we all have the same aim, which is to complete the 26.2 miles, enjoy ourselves and raise money for Guide Dogs so that they can carry on with their important work supporting people with sight loss.”