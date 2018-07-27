St Andrews set for highland games

All roads lead to Station Park this weekend for the annual St Andrews Highland Games.

There will be the usual mix of traditional competitions, including heavy events, running, cycling, dancing and much more.

The games begin on Sunday at 12.30pm, when the pipe band enters the arena.

The events continue throughout Sunday afternoon until 5pm, when the games culminate with the relay race.

For more information about St Andrews Highland Games and the events taking place, visit the website http://www.standrewshighlandgames.co.uk.