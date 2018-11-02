St Andrews woman shortlisted for leadership award

A St Andrews woman has been named as one of 30 people across the UK nominated for an award in recognition of her work creating a community garden in the town.

Charlotte Davis has been shortlisted in the ‘Young Community Leader of the Year’ category in the Groundwork Community Awards and will learn whether she has won at a national awards ceremony hosted by the charity in the Houses of Parliament in London next month.

Groundwork, a national charity which works across the UK to support communities to change places and change lives, launched its awards in 2017 to honour small community groups making a big difference to everyone’s quality of life and to celebrate and reward groups who often get little recognition and support.

Charlotte founded and has led, publicised and taught at UH Community Garden over four years. The garden provides the opportunity for volunteers learn the principles of gardening, soil science and care for food crops.

This season, the garden produced more than 34,950g of food with 356 volunteer hours from students, staff, local schoolchildren and residents.

Charlotte has held events and skill share sessions and created a green space for the volunteers to relax.