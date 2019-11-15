St Andrews Woollen Mill staff reunite after 20 years

There cannot be many shops where, some 20 years after closing, the staff still gather for reunions, to reminisce about the good old days.

Then again, the St Andrews Woollen Mill was never an ordinary shop, unique in both its modus operandi and its location.

Running between North Street and Pilmour Links, with one entrance immediately opposite the 18th green of The Old Course, it was founded by two brothers - Raymond and Bob Philip.

The “Woollie Mill” became a must-visit destination that attracted a colourful clientele of locals, tourists, celebrities from music, film and sport and royalty.

It has maintained a place in the hearts of the local people, in particular, its former staff who formed the Mill community.

Chris Close said: “One feels that the approach taken by the Philip brothers could have taught many contemporary managers about how to run a business and it is largely thanks to this that, 20 years after closing its doors, the ex-staff still meet up to celebrate what was a town institution.

“Inside, the layout was higgledy piggledy with hand-made signage. Jerseys, jackets, tea towels and tweed were piled high and above lengths of tartan adorned the length of the ceiling.

“Trying to describe The Mill to people today is almost impossible. It is very much a case of ‘you had to have been there.’

“To the average customer it had some semblance of order, but backstage was a warren of nooks and crannies where further goods were stored - scarves, sweaters, socks, shortbread as well as some things that did not begin with S!

“Over the years, the owners purchased adjacent properties which led to a maze of passages and rooms that took new staff days, weeks, months to find their way around!

“One wonders if such a shop could survive today. In this age of online shopping and home deliveries it would have had to adapt.

“However, this was a shop that had its own postal department, offered bank rate currency transactions with no commission and free delivery to local hotels – customers were often bemused at this level of service.

“In the January sale it was proclaimed there was “25% off everything” and that was no exaggeration as crowds of customers queued outside, hoping to snap up bargains.

“All this led to a wonderful community spirit amongst the staff who can still recount numerous stories from throughout the years – from the pushing of brides-to-be around town on a cart draped with balloons and streamers to the infamous lunchtime champagne parties and the impromptu street ceilidh that blocked traffic on North Street.”

Those in attendance at the reunion were treated to a video capturing the last 15 minutes in the shop, before the keys were handed over to the Royal and Ancient.

This was presented by former employee Kenny Anderson (better known now as the singer King Creosote), while the appearance of Bob Philip taking one last look in the Directors’ Lounge was greeted with cheers.

Chris said: “Time and tide wait for no man, but this St Andrews institution is still sadly missed and one wonders whether there ever has been or ever will be another shop anywhere in the world quite like the St Andrews Woollen Mill.”

Anyone with news of former employees, photographs or stories of the Woollen Mill is encouraged to get in touch via the St Andrews Woollen Mill Facebook page.