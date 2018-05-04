Staff walk blindfolded for Fife charity

Staff from Nationwide Building Society walked blindfolded for 15 miles recently to gain first-hand experience of what it is like for someone living with a sight impairment.

The learning and development team, comprising David Davies, Alister Pullen, Deanna Black, Kirsten Angus and Laura McFarlane, along with seven-year-old Anya Pullen and golden retriever Skye, raised over £1300 for Fife Society for the Blind.

The team set off from the charity’s head office in Kirkcaldy to the Nationwide team’s office in Dunfermline’s Caledonia House, wearing blindfolds for some of the walk, which took over six hours.

David Davis, senior training consultant, learning and development at Nationwide, said: “Doing elements of the walk blindfolded was difficult, even with a guide, and it gave us a feel of what it is like for someone living with a sight impairment.

“It is a fantastic local charity and we’ll be looking at other fundraising initiatives over the coming months.”