Stage is set as Alan picks up St Andrews Rotary’s citizen award

Many people in St Andrews will have come across Alan Tricker at some point – although they might not know it.

Alan has been chosen as the Rotary Club of St Andrews’ Non-Rotarian Citizen of the Year for 2018.

And while he is well known to many in the town, many others are likely to have come across him in his various theatrical roles.

He’s played numerous roles over the past 40 years – from Captain Mainwaring in Dad’s Army and Fagin in Oliver, to Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls, and KoKo in the Mikado, to mention just a few.

But Alan is not just a fine actor – he directs, designs and builds sets, serves on theatre boards and committees.

Rotary club president Gordon Wowk said: “It is no exaggeration to say that he has done more for theatre in St Andrews than anyone since the late, great A.B. Paterson, which is why our club has chosen him as our Citizen of the Year.”

Alan came to Fife in 1973, when he took up a lectureship in Geography at the University of Dundee.

He joined St Andrews Operatic Society and then the St Andrews Play Club, which Alex Paterson had founded.

It was Alex who first suggested that Alan should try directing a play, in 1985, shortly after Alan had joined the board of the Byre Theatre. The opening night was a magical experience for Alan as what he had imagined came to life on the stage, and he has gone on to create lots more magical experiences for actors and audiences alike.

Alan is now a life member of the Play Club and the Operatic Society, now known as St Andrews Musical Society.

He has also performed and directed with other local groups, including Anstruther Operatic, the Guizards and Kingdom Theatre.

In 2005, he founded Red Wine Productions with Brenda Hunter, and has helped raise tens of thousands of pounds by putting on more than 100 performances for various good causes.

Alan was surprised and delighted to receive recognition from the Rotary Club for his involvement in the theatrical and artictic life of St Andrews.

Alan said: “Thank you for this award. I shall treasure it.”

And he joked: “I did ask if it meant that I could drive a flock of sheep down Market Street, but I was informed that it came with no such benefits.

“Nevertheless, it is good for a volunteer in the theatrical and artistic activities of this great little town to be recognised in this way. Thank you.”