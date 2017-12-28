Stand-up comedians head to Fife in 2018

The legendary Phil Kay is heading back to Fife.

The stand-up comedian and storyteller is playing a series of shows across venues run by OnFife.

Unpredictable, off the cuff and hugely inventive, it’s good to see Kay back on stage doing what he does best.

A winner of ‘So You Think You Are Funny’ at the 1989 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a Perrier nominee in ‘93, Kay is a one-off.

He’s no stranger to local venues either, and was also the host of The Big Tent festivals in Falkland where he once, memorably, took a kid’s shoe, placed it on his head and invited his young audience to throw things to try to knock it off!

Kay is at the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday, January 5 – you can see him for just a fiver, which is ridiculously good value – as well as Rothes Halls on the fourth and Carnegie Hall on the seventh.

Kay is one of a number of top comedians making their way to the Kingdom in 2018.

Milton Jones, the master of the absurb one-line jokes, comes to the Adam Smith theatre on February 1.

The star of Mock The Week is a master of his craft, firing off simple one lines which make you think and make you laugh.

Craig Hill is also back for his traditional January gig at the Adam Smith – it’s on the 26th.

Hill is a tour de force on stage, and oen of the hardest working stand-ups around.

This show is based on his smash hit Someone’s Gonna Get Kilt show from the Fringe.

if you missed it then, go see him in Kirkcaldy next month.

Details at www.onfife.com