StAnza hailed a ‘great success’ by organisers

The organisers of StAnza have hailed the 21st festival a huge success.

The event was launched last week with an opening night extravaganza, featuring a performance from Fife singer-songwriter and Olivier Award winning actress Barbara Dickson.

Over the five days, more than 100 events took place, including performances, readings, music, drama and talks.

Among the highlights of this year’s programme were the StAnza Lecture: Put off the Mask, given by former Belfast Poet Laureate Sinéad Morrissey, and An Audience with Douglas Dunn, acclaimed Gold Medalist recipient.

Eleanor Livingstone, festival director, said: “This year’s festival was the second part of our StAnza 20:20 Vision project, which marked our 20th festival in 2017 and our 21st festival this year. These two festivals were always going to be special for StAnza and we’re delighted 2018 has been a wonderful success.

“Attendance has been excellent with many events selling out in advance of the festival opening. While it’s too early to give exact visitor numbers we are confident we have exceeded expectations adding to the success of StAnza 2018.”