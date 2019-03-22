Stark’s Park to host Scotland v England fundraiser

Raith Rovers’ Stark’s Park is set to host a fundraising event in aid of two charities – including Cupar based organisation Toby’s Magical Journey.

The event will see the Auld Enemies pitted against each other for a second time, following a successful fundraiser at East Fife’s Bayview Stadium last summer.

The Scotland v England tie will be held at the Kirkcaldy ground on June 1, beginning at 2pm, with all funds raised from the event going to two charities.

Childhood cancer charity Toby’s Magical Journey will be one of the organisations benefitting from the match.

The second has yet to be selected, although it will be a men’s mental health organisation.

Last year, people flooded to Bayview to watch England defeat Scotland 6-5 – a game which helped raise thousands of pounds for Toby’s Magical Journey and a children’s cancer ward in Nottingham.

Organiser Steve Gilfilan explained: “I decided to organise the charity football match after I saw a friend of mine in Nottingham involved with a charity football team down there. I really liked their motivation and drive to raise money for children’s charities and wanted to do something similar so we arranged for the English team to come up here last year to play in the game. It was a fantastic day.

“I’d encourage people to come along to the game at Stark’s Park as the game will be better than last years. Our combined amount raised between the two teams last year was around £10k so looking to smash that this year and we can only do that with support of everyone out there giving whatever they can.”

Alison Etheridge, Toby’s mum, described last year’s event as “fantastic”, adding: “We hope it will be the same this year.”

Toby’s school, St Andrews High School in Kirkcaldy, could also be getting involved.

Rector Pat Callaghan told the Herald the school was hoping to get involved if it could.

Alison praised the school for being supportive of Toby.

“I don’t think anyone could have done anything more,” she said.

“The team, the head, from day one they’ve been so supportive, looking out for him. The support, when he was off for a period of time, has been outstanding. I couldn’t praise them enough. He’s been doing well, considering the amount of time that he has missed.”

This Sunday, Toby is set to take part in another fundraiser for his charity, as he takes part in his annual Tay Bridge challenge.