With foreign holidays still mainly off the menu for another year, Scottish hotels have been inundated with bookings from staycationers over the summer months.

But it's not too late to grab a bargain and treat yourself to a couple of days away with your loved one.

Here are 13 great options that cost less than £150 for a two night stay for two people over a weekend (staying Friday and Saturday nights) – and all of them have availabilty in July and August.

They can all be booked on www.booking.com.

1. Birchtree Hotel The family-run Birchtree Hotel is located in the centre of Dalbeattie, on Scotland's beautiful Solway Coast in Kirkcudbrightshire. A full Scottish breakfast is included in the price of £150 for two nights. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo

2. The Southfield Hotel Situated in the Ayrshire seaside town of Girvan, the Southfield Hotel is a 10 minute walk away from a sandy beach. Breakfast is included in the price of £150 for a weekend stay. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo

3. Macbeth Arms A perfect base for exploring the Cairngorms National Park, which is just 10 miles away, the Macbeth Arms is located in the quaint Aberdeenshire village of Lumphanan. Rooms are available from £130 for a two night weekend stay and the hotel has a bar where you can toast your bargain break. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo

4. Clovenfords Hotel A 10-minute drive from Galashiels, The Clovenfords Country Inn is an 18th-century coaching inn located in a beautiful Borders village. There's free Wi-Fi and you can choose for the Vineyard Restaurant, Walter Scott Lounge or public bar for your dinner. Weekends are available from just £128. Photo: www.booking.com Buy photo