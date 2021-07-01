Bargain Scottish breaks: 13 weekends away for two in beautiful hotels for less than £150
If you fancy a last minute break this summer there are still plenty of great options available – and you don’t need to break the bank to enjoy a weekend away.
With foreign holidays still mainly off the menu for another year, Scottish hotels have been inundated with bookings from staycationers over the summer months.
But it's not too late to grab a bargain and treat yourself to a couple of days away with your loved one.
Here are 13 great options that cost less than £150 for a two night stay for two people over a weekend (staying Friday and Saturday nights) – and all of them have availabilty in July and August.
They can all be booked on www.booking.com.
