2. The Balmoral Hotel

Occupying a prime spot on Edinburgh's Princes Street, the Balmoral is both a famous landmark and one of Scotland's most luxurious hotels. There's a Michelin-starred restaurant, a pool, a gym, sauna, a Turkish steam room, five treatment rooms and an exercise studio. Rooms come with spacious marble bathrooms and many have views over Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town. For an extra treat enjoy afternoon tea in Palm Court or sample a few of the over 500 whiskies at the SCOTCH bar.

Photo: www.booking.com