These Scottish spa hotels all offer luxury in abundance.

Best Scottish Spa Hotels 2022: Here are the 10 best Scottish spa breaks perfect for a luxurious and pampered New Year getaway - according to online reviews

There's never a bad time to pamper yourself – and here’s where you can do so in style.

By David Hepburn
3 hours ago

Scotland has a wealth of luxurious hotels that offer a range of treatments, leisure facilities and the all-important swimming pool – along with restaurants and bars offering the finest food and drink.

These are places where you can kick back, relax, and let the attentive staff take care of everything for you.

If that sounds good, here are ten of Scotland’s best spa hotels, according to reviewers at www.booking.com, where these hotels can all be booked.

1. Douneside House

Located in Tarland, around 30 miles from Aberdeen, guests at Douneside House have access to a health club featuring an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a steam room and a fully-equipped gym. There's also tennis, mini golf, fitness classes, a restaurant serving up meals made from local produce, and a bar for an evening tipple.

2. The Balmoral Hotel

Occupying a prime spot on Edinburgh's Princes Street, the Balmoral is both a famous landmark and one of Scotland's most luxurious hotels. There's a Michelin-starred restaurant, a pool, a gym, sauna, a Turkish steam room, five treatment rooms and an exercise studio. Rooms come with spacious marble bathrooms and many have views over Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town. For an extra treat enjoy afternoon tea in Palm Court or sample a few of the over 500 whiskies at the SCOTCH bar.

3. Gleneagles

One of the most famous hotels in the UK, Gleneagles offers everything you could need for a relaxing weekend break. Set within 850 acres of countryside, it offers three championship golf courses, a spa, a falconry school, off-road driving, horse-riding, dog training, and shooting. At The Club guests can enjoy fitness classes, two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, gym, and an outdoor hot tub. For a memorable meal there are four fine dining restaurants to choose from, including the Michelin Starred Andrew Fairlie restaurant.

4. Parklands Hotel and Country Club

Located in Newton Mearns, just 10 miles from the centre of Glasgow, Parklands Hotel and Country Club is a tranquil escape withing easy access of Scotland's largest city. It has a modern gym fully equipped with cardiovascular equipment, a swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, aroma steam room and beauty spa. When you get peckish, Michael's Bistro offers meals all day, while the bar offers a cocktail menus until late.

