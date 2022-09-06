Fife eateries and historic house shortlisted for tourism awards
Two Fife’s seaside eateries and a historic country house hotel are among the local tourism businesses and events shortlisted for a regional award in Scotland’s premier tourism and events awards.
The Ship Inn in Elie and The Dory in Pittenweem, as well as Garvock House Hotel in Dunfermline are in the running for an award at the Central, Fife and Tayside regional final of the Scottish Thistle Awards next month.
The shortlist was announced today.
The Scottish Thistle Awards spotlight individual businesses and people working in this vital part of the Scottish economy, which is worth £11.5 billion.
Most Popular
-
1
Lonely Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left alone - including the loving Border Collie 🐶
-
2
Fife eateries and historic house shortlisted for tourism awards
-
3
Top Attractions In Scotland: Here are the 21 most highly rated Scottish tourist attractions in 2022
-
4
Different Dogs: Here are the 10 easiest and most difficult breeds of dog to train without expensive obedience classes - from the Afghan to the Labrador 🐶
-
5
Inside Fife castle for sale: £3.5m buys you these grounds, ten bedrooms and more
The Ship Inn and The Dory are shortlisted in the ‘Best Eatery Experience’ category, while Garvock House Hotel is shortlisted in the ‘Best Hotel Experience (over 20 rooms) award.
Morton of Pitmilly and Lindores – Stay, Ride, Relax are in the running in the ‘Best Self-Catering Experience’’ category.
Regional finalists will go head-to-head with competition from other tourism businesses and events in their area at the regional final October 27 in Edinburgh.
Steven Walker,who chairs the panel, said: “Now more than ever, the Scottish Thistle Awards present an opportunity to showcase tourism as a force for good, helping to ensure that tourism is recognised for the positive impact it brings to the country.
“They have attracted entries from right across the country, with every one of the shortlisted regional finalists demonstrating a commitment to innovative, collaborative and sustainable practices that are helping to support the recovery of our valuable tourism and events industry. “