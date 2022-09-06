Fife eateries and historic house shortlisted for tourism awards

The Ship Inn in Elie and The Dory in Pittenweem, as well as Garvock House Hotel in Dunfermline are in the running for an award at the Central, Fife and Tayside regional final of the Scottish Thistle Awards next month.

The shortlist was announced today.

The Scottish Thistle Awards spotlight individual businesses and people working in this vital part of the Scottish economy, which is worth £11.5 billion.

The businesses have made the regional shortlist

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ship Inn and The Dory are shortlisted in the ‘Best Eatery Experience’ category, while Garvock House Hotel is shortlisted in the ‘Best Hotel Experience (over 20 rooms) award.

Morton of Pitmilly and Lindores – Stay, Ride, Relax are in the running in the ‘Best Self-Catering Experience’’ category.

Regional finalists will go head-to-head with competition from other tourism businesses and events in their area at the regional final October 27 in Edinburgh.

Steven Walker,who chairs the panel, said: “Now more than ever, the Scottish Thistle Awards present an opportunity to showcase tourism as a force for good, helping to ensure that tourism is recognised for the positive impact it brings to the country.