Fife holiday park launches first caravan show since lockdown

A Fife caravan show which hasn’t taken place since 2019 makes its return this month.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 22nd May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park’s annual event runs on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday 28th. The family friendly, completely free to attend, celebration will involve the local Kinghorn community, along with existing luxury holiday home owners, many of whom will host their own stalls.

The event gives prospective buyers the chance to see a selection of caravans before making a purchase - but it also features a number of attractions for the family.

The show includes a treasure hunt in the Leisure centre, Malky the Magician, a bouncy castle, rodeo bull, games, candy floss and popcorn,while park wardens will host their annual free BBQ, on both days. There will be stalls in Complex foyer, a chance to get a psychic reading, and there will be music from Kingdom FM. The entertainment continues into the evening with DJ Jayson and a live show.

Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, KinghornPettycur Bay Holiday Park, Kinghorn
