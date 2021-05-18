Fife locations feature in top ten most dog friendly places in Scotland

It teamed up with Canine Cottages to assess where the best places are to let pets roam free.

The findings came as 2021 became the year of the staycation with many people opting to explore parks, towns and beaches across Scotland rather than travel abroad.

Based on the percentage of reviews on TripAdvisor suggesting a place was dog-friendly, they found the most dog-friendly beaches, places to visit, pubs and cafes across the country.

Elie Beach was a huge favourite with dog owners

Elie was one of the most popular dog-friendly beaches for dog owners - second only to Yellow Craig in East Lothian.

It was the only Fife beach to make the top ten.

Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Jim Blaney)

But the survey also turned its spotlight on venues away from the seaside - and Fife had two entries in the top ten.

Highly rated destinations included Ravenscraig Park in Kirkcaldy - a hugely popular place for dog owners - and Devilla Forest in Kincardine, Fife

Shannon Keary, Digital PR manager at Canine Cottages, said: “With so many more people looking to explore what’s on their own doorstep with their dogs this summer, it’s fantastic to see the sheer number and diversity of places that welcome dogs across the country; hopefully this can only continue to grow.

We hope that our Dog-Friendly Index tool helps to highlight the top spots for dog owners to visit near them, as well as highlight some hidden gems they may not have been aware of.”

