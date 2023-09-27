Fife tops poll as best region Scotland for outdoor holidays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The region ranked first in categories for overall satisfaction and value, and was rated highly for the beauty of the location, service levels and cleanliness of the facilities, according to customers of outdoor accommodation booking site Pitchup.com. The findings were based on almost 9,000 customer ratings posted about Scotland on the site so far this year.

The region beat off competition from other Scottish beauty spots including Perthshire and Lothian, which were ranked the second and third favourite places in Scotland to camp respectively.

Dan Yates, founder of Pitchup.com, said: “This is the second year in succession Fife has been the most popular destination in Scotland for camping and outdoor holidays. This isn’t surprising because the region really has everything. It has beautiful countryside, a wonderful coastline, rugged landscapes, a fascinating history, and wonderful villages and towns where you can enjoy some of the best hospitality Scotland has to offer.

The stunning view on Fife Coastal Path looking along to Seafield and the waterfront in Kirkcaldy (Pic: Allan Crow)

“Fife also topped our value category, meaning you have access to all of these things even on a tight budget. As people look for holidays that are kinder to their pockets due to rising energy bills, inflation, and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, Scotland, and Fife in particular, is proving to be a very attractive place to visit.”

Pitchup customers rate areas in nine categories which include overall satisfaction, location, value, quality, facilities, service, child-friendliness, cleanliness, and wifi.