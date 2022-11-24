News you can trust since 1871
Fife town named most picturesque Scottish location to visit this winter

A Fife town has been named as one of the most picturesque Scottish locations to visit this winter.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 9:47am

The accolade went to Newburgh, based on hashtag data collated by a company.

Stelrad chose the north-east destination as the best place to visit in Scotland.

It beat another Fife town, Ceres, as well as Portree, Ullapool, Callendar, and Stromness in Orkney.

Newburgh

The analysis was conducted referring to Fine and Country, Sykes Cottages, Snap Trip, Country and Townhouse, The Guardian and the Scotsman to collate a unique seed list of 50 known wintry towns/villages across the UK.

Each location was analysed on Instagram utilising hashtag data to find the most photographed village by searching for the name and Christmas.

