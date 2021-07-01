That’s the call from Visit Scotland as the holiday season gets into full swing.

Lockdown restrictions have meant many people have abandoned plans to go abroad, opening up the prospect of a windfall for many local attractions.And there is much to see and enjoy across the Kingdom.

Visit Scotland’s Now Is The Time campaign, which launched on Wednesday, is aimed at encouraging Scots to support their local tourism industry by enjoying days out in the region.

It highlights places to explore as well as showcasing the venues and landmarks which have put Falkirk district on the map.

It covers five themes - days out, short stays, city breaks, family gatherings and escape & connect experiences to benefit physical and mental wellbeing.

The campaign highlights a number of great places to visit and explore.

They include Balgove Larder, just outside St Andrews.

Other Fife locations that offer exciting days out include:

Pittencrieff Park - Gifted to the people of Dunfermline by Andrew Carnegie, it is 76 acres of woodland walks, greenhouses and wildlife in the heart of the town.

Deep Sea World, North Queensferry, which has thrilled families with a glimpse into life under the sea.

Leven Beach - a beautiful sandy beach, backed by a promenade, green open space, and golf course.

R&A World Golf Museum - recently reopened after an extensive refurbishment, the St Andrews based museum brings to life the past, present and future of golf.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the tourism and events industry and we all have a part to play in helping it recover.

“With the first part of this new campaign we hope to share some of the experiences available locally and encourage people to get out and explore all the wonderful attractions and locations on our doorsteps.

“Fife is home to some fantastic days out that suit all ages and interests, now is the time to get out and enjoy them!”

VisitScotland’s new ‘Now Is Your Time’ campaign launched on Thursday and will run throughout the summer.

