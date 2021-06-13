GoFife: New online guide launched to promote Kingdom's summer attractions

It is the brainchild of Fife Council, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Fife Golf Trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, and OnFife.

And it aims to promote the region as a place to explore and create new memories.

GoFife highlights a wide range of activities and experiences suitable for all ages and interests.

The new website promotes the best of Fife's activities

It comes as restrictions ease and people can again meet up.

It has activities for children, families and individuals from free swims to Café Inc; brilliant parks and walks, sports activities, exhibitions and events.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of the community and housing services Committee, said: “Although some are missing your holiday – or looking for something to do with the kids that is affordable and enjoyable, I hope that they will be able to use the site to find links and information to whatever activity they are interested in.”

