Here are 11 must-do adventures and experiences to enjoy in the East Neuk of Fife
It’s one of the most popular summer holiday destinations in Scotland and packs plenty into its 39 square miles.
The East Neuk of Fife really does have it all – beautiful beaches, some of the world’s best golf courses, Michelin-starred restaurants, stunning countryside, ruined castles and picturesque pubs.
In this year of the Scottish staycation many of us have scrapped foreign jaunts to holiday at home, and this corner of Fife is proving more popular than ever.
So, if you are heading there for a month or a day, here are some of the highlights you really shouldn't miss out on.
