Fifers are lucky to have some of the most beautiful parts of Scotland on their doorstep – containing some of the best hotels in the country.

So, if you fancy a weekend away there are plenty of brilliant options to choose from where you don’t have to bother with a long drive, traffic jams, or journey on public transport.

Plus, you can also be proud that you are doing your bit to support local businesses during a tough time for the hospitality industry.

These are the top 13 hotels in Fife according to reviewers on www.booking.com.

1. Balmule House Historic 14th century Balmule House, near Dunfermline, is the best-reviewed hotel in Fife on www.booking.com. Situated in 30 acres of wooded grounds, guests can enjoy a full Scottish breakfast and are encouraged bring their own booze as the hotel doesn't have a drink licence.

2. The Inn at Charlestown The Inn at Charlestown is a country hotel in a picturesque village near Dunfermline with stunning views over the Firth of Forth, the Pentland Hills and the famous Forth Bridges.

3. The Old Course Hotel One of the best hotels in Scotland, the Old Course Hotel offers 5-star luxury with views over arguably the most famous golf course in the world.

4. The Ship Inn Located in a prime spot overlooking the harbour in the East Neuk village of Elie, the Ship Inn also boasts one of the most picturesque beer gardens in the country.