Here are the 13 best hotels in Fife for a post-lockdown staycation according to online reviewers
You don’t have to travel far in to discover numerous superb Fife hotels that are highly rated by former guests.
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 9:06 am
Fifers are lucky to have some of the most beautiful parts of Scotland on their doorstep – containing some of the best hotels in the country.
So, if you fancy a weekend away there are plenty of brilliant options to choose from where you don’t have to bother with a long drive, traffic jams, or journey on public transport.
Plus, you can also be proud that you are doing your bit to support local businesses during a tough time for the hospitality industry.
These are the top 13 hotels in Fife according to reviewers on www.booking.com.
Page 1 of 4