The 2021 census figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were approximately 215 holiday homes in Fife when it was taken in March 2021.

Generation Rent, a campaign group aimed at protecting renters' rights, said the high concentration of holiday homes is "taking properties out of the reach of people who need somewhere to live".

In the UK, more than 75,000 addresses were used as holiday homes in 2021 – of these, around 4195 were based in Scotland.

Fife had hundreds of holiday homes in 2021, new figures show (Pic: tookapic/Pixabay)