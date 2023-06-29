News you can trust since 1871
Number of holiday homes in Fife revealed after 2021 census

Fife had hundreds of holiday homes in 2021, new figures show.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:33 BST

The 2021 census figures from the Office for National Statistics show there were approximately 215 holiday homes in Fife when it was taken in March 2021.

Generation Rent, a campaign group aimed at protecting renters' rights, said the high concentration of holiday homes is "taking properties out of the reach of people who need somewhere to live".

In the UK, more than 75,000 addresses were used as holiday homes in 2021 – of these, around 4195 were based in Scotland.

Fife had hundreds of holiday homes in 2021, new figures show (Pic: tookapic/Pixabay)Fife had hundreds of holiday homes in 2021, new figures show (Pic: tookapic/Pixabay)
Dan Wilson Craw, deputy director at Generation Rent, said: "Airbnb has made owning a holiday home more lucrative and we saw a huge increase over the pandemic when international travel was suspended. There is fierce competition for the limited number of homes coming on the market and it is pricing out people who grew up in these communities and want to work in the tourist industries Airbnb is meant to be supporting."

