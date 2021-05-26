Opening dates confirmed for Fife’s historic palaces, castles and grand houses

Conservation charity, National Trust for Scotland, will welcome visitors back to some of the region’s most historic landmarks, starting this week.

Falkland Palace will reopen on Thursday, followed by Kellie Castle on Friday. Hill of Tarvit will open from Saturday June 12.

Falkland Palace, once the county residence of the royal Stuarts, and adored by Mary Queen of Scots, boasts spectacular Renaissance architecture and is home to one of Britain’s oldest tennis courts.

Falkland Palace

Visitors can learn about all the conservation work throughout the palace, including centuries-old carvings, paintings and furniture.

The palace will be open until October 31, alongside the garden and shop which are all operating on the same opening hours from 11am-5pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Wendy Purvis, operations manager for Fife said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the places that they love.

“We’re very grateful to be in the position to reopen and share our treasures from our extensive collection again, thanks to the support of many, including our local communities.

“Everyone at our properties across Fife have been preparing to make your visit as safe as possible. Pre-booking is in place at all sites.”She added: “We’d highly recommend booking your slot in advance to avoid any disappointment.”

The Trust is also urging anyone planning to visit to check the latest opening information on www.nts.org.uk before travelling, as some properties will operate different opening patterns across this summer.

