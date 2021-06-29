With many of us opting to skip foreign holidays this summer, there’s never been more demand for accomodation closer to home as Scotland enjoys a year of staycations.

It's meant that getting booked up has become a competitive business – with many hotels, lodges and parked running at full capacity for the entirety of the summer.

Buf if you still fancy getting away, there are still a variety of options available.

Here are a dozen Scottish holiday parks that could stil be the venue for your July holiday.

All the parks listed can be booked by visiting www.hoseasons.co.uk.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Thurston Manor Situated in the beautiful East Lothian countryside, near Dunbar, Thurston Manor is set in 175 acres of land at the foot of the Lammermuir Hills. It's less than an hour from Edinburgh, near miles of sandy beach, and features an indoor heated pool, fishing and plenty of family entertainment to keep you busy. Photo: www.hoseason.co.uk Buy photo

2. Landal Piperdam With a range of accommodation sitting in over 600 acres of Angus countryside near Dundee, the award-winning Landal Piperdam has a huge range of activities for the whole family. There's a golf simulator, a picturesque 18 hole course, crazy golf, a 40-acre loch, archery, fencing, Segways, an Activity Barn, a soft play, a beauty spa, swimming pool and sauna. Some of the Scandinavian wooden lodges even feature luxurious hot tubs and private saunas. Photo: www.hoseasons.co.uk Buy photo

3. Angecroft Park Ideally placed in the picturesque Ettrick, near Hawick in the Scottish Borders, Angecroft Park is a perfect base for exploring the area's famous fishing and walking spots. There's also a shop and laundrette on site. Photo: www.hoseasons.co.uk Buy photo

4. Whitecairn Holiday Park Perched on a hillside overlooking the sparkling waters of Luce Bay on the beautiful Dumfries and Galloway coast, Whitecairn Holiday Park has panoramic views over the Mull of Galloway and is close to sandy beaches. Ideal for couples and families alike, some of the lodges have private hot tubs, while the park also has a launderette, children’s play area and trout fishing. Photo: www.hoseasons.co.uk Buy photo