Dollarbeg Castle dates back to the 13th century and is every inch the historic fairytale fortress, with a sumptuous five-floor apartment filled with modern day luxuries.

Located in its own grounds in rural Clackmannanshire, guests enter into a stylish hallway, where a grand staircase leads to the Red Room, the first of three luxurious bedrooms.Also on this level is the opulent master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a family bathroom, and a cosy living area and open plan kitchen/diner with everything you need to make a banquet fit for a king or queen.

You’ll also find a tempting welcome basket of goodies, including Champagne to get your break off to a sparkling start.

A spiral staircase leads to the third bedroom – the twin bedded White Room – alongside a bespoke cinema room, complete with comfy seating and surround sound.

A final set of steps leads to the appartment’s crowning glory – an incredible tower-top roof terrace with superb panoramic views that’s perfect for a sunbathe or to watch the sunset.

And once you’ve explored the grounds you can visit the pretty nearby town of Dollar, home to plenty of shops, pubs, and restaurants to enjoy.

You can book Dollarbeg Castle at www.hostunusual.com.

1. Fairytale castle Dating all the way back to the 13th century, Dollarbeg Castle boasts the soaring turrets and intricate crenellations of fabled fairytale fortresses. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

2. A grand entrance Guests enter the apartment via a stunning formal hall. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

3. Splendid isolation The castle sits in its own grounds near the pretty Clackmannanshire town of Dollar. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales

4. Living like royalty The sumptious living area with spectacular views over the countryside. Photo: www.hostunusual.com Photo Sales