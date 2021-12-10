While this year looks like being different, with only limited pandemic restrictions remaining, the Omicron variant has led to further uncertainty.

And for some, the thought of a packed party or busy pub will still seem like a risk too far as we bring in 2022.

But there are other options, with Scotland’s hospitality industry keen to welcome you to hotels, B&Bs and self catering accomodation over the holidays.

Demand is high, but it’s not too late to book a winter escape.

These 10 accomodation options still have availability for the weekend of December 31-January 2 – from cosy cabins in the Highlands to luxury hotels in the Borders.

1. Loch Rannoch Highland Club Located in the village of Kinloch Rannoch, in Perthshire, the lodges at the Loch Rannoch Highland Club enjoy stunning views over Rannoch Moor, Tay Forest Park, Schiehallion and the loch itself from the lodges. The television show Outlander is filmed in the surrounding areas, including at the Craigh na dun standing stones. A three night stay for two people over Hogmanay will cost £351.

2. Swan View Lodge If you really want to get away from it all it doesn't get much more remote than Swan View Lodge on the island of North Uist. Located in Lochmaddy, the accomodation is surrounded by open countryside and wildlife - with a terrace perfect for winter stargazing. A three night stay over Hogmanay for two people will set you back £257.

3. Dryburgh Abbey Hotel Set in a 10-acre private estate on the banks of the River Tweed and featuring an award-winning restaurant, the Dryburgh Abbey Hotel is just five minutes from the village of St Boswells in the pretty Scottish Borders. There are also two lounges with roaring log fires to nap in front of. A double room for three nights over Hogmanay costs £298.

4. Eco Indigo An eco-escape on a farm near Dunbar, Eco Indigo's cosy environmentally-friendly chalets have views over the sea, with chimnea-warmed terraces ideal for winter evenings. A three night stay taking you into 2022 will cost you £756 for two people.