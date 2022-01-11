Of course, being Scotland, you can never guarantee the weather – but autumn is the best time to look to the skies, with the best chance of experiencing clear conditions during the longer, colder nights.
And, if you’re really lucky, you might even experience the dancing lights of the aurora borealis, without costly flights to Iceland or Scandinavia.
You don’t need any fancy or expensive equipment – a pair of cheap binoculars is plenty for a beginner, while a mobile phone app such as Star Walk can help you tell your Canis Majors from your Ursa Minors.
Keep an eye on the news for any celestial events too – including meteor showers, lunar eclipses, comets and the phases of the moon – so you can time your trips accordingly.
If it’s the Northern Lights you’re most excited about seeing, regularly check of the Aurora Watch website, which measures the all-important amount of solar activity each day, which gives an indication of how likley they are to appear.
The most important thing though is to find a remote place away from light pollution so the stars can really shine.
Here are 10 holiday properties that fit the bill, all of which can be booked on www.booking.com.
