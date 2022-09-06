Whether you’ve lived in Scotland for decades, or if it’s your first time visiting, there is guaranteed to be something new and interesting to explore.
With this in mind, we thought we’d look at which of the country’s attractions are ranked highest on the popular travel website Tripadvisor – the results are often surprising.
How many can you tick off?
1. Arthur's Seat
The Edinburgh landmark of Arthur's Seat is, perhaps unexpectedly, the most highly-rated attraction in Scotland with over 21,000 mainly glowing reviews. Rach said: "An amazing spot we visited while travelling through the country and hope to go back. Great scenery and views."
2. Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery
With over 11,000 five star reviews, Kelvingrove is Glasgow's top entry. Marg0deans wrote: "We visit Kelvingrove often and never tire of it. Our favourite experience is the daily organ recital with the added bonus of an optional tour of the organ loft."
3. Fort George
Billed as the mightiest artillery fortification in Britain, Fort George was built by George II following the 1746 defeat at Culloden of Bonnie Prince Charlie to defend against further Jacobite unrest. Victoria B wrote: "It's nice to see the place is not just abandoned but still used as a military base. There is a great museum with lots to see and great views."
4. The Royal Yacht Britannia
One of Scotland's most popular tourist attractions, docked in Edinburgh's Ocean Terminal, the Royal Yacht Britiannia's five decks include a highly-rated tea room. Christine W wrote: "We all enjoyed the tour, including my 11-year-old. Excellent idea for the kids to be challenged to spot the corgis. Well worth the admission price."
