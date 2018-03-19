Stepping out to show support for soldiers

A team of ex forces members and friends from Kirkcaldy are stepping out around Blairgowrie this summer to raise money for ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

Fraser McNicol, who was in the Royal Artillery for nine years, is taking part in the Cateran Yomp 2018 along with Bert Hope and Shirlee Baird who are all from Kirkcaldy. They will be joined by Kenny Boag, who is originally from Kirkcaldy but now lives in Hamilton; Kenny Mackenzie from Irvine and Scott Macfarlane from Keith.

The Cateran Yomp – a military term for a long-distance march – is taking place on June 9-10 in the foothills of the Cairngorm Mountains, teams of three to six people will battle through 54 miles in 24 hours for the gold option across rugged terrain. Participants can also sign up for the silver option of 36 miles or bronze of 22.

Fraser said: “I took part last year and raised over £2200 for the ABF. I was in the Royal Artillery, serving in Northern Ireland, the Gulf War and United Nations along with various postings in Germany, Belize and Canada.

“I put the team together with friends, old army mates and friends of Bert Hope. There are three ex forces members in my team along with two civilians from Kirkcaldy. For training every couple of weeks we all do some form of distance training. I am really looking forward to this year’s event.”

Brigadier (Ret’d) Robin Bacon, chief of staff, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity said: “We would like to thank Fraser and his team for all of their fundraising efforts. The dedication from our supporters is spectacular. Without their help, we wouldn’t be able to continue to support soldiers, veterans and their immediate families.” To make a donation visit: www.soldierscharity.org