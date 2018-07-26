Still Game star Sanjeev Kholi heading to Fife for Q&A show

Still Game’s Naveed is heading to Fife for an on stage Q&A.

Appearing under The Actors’ Studio banner presented by OnFife, he’ll be at the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday night (July 27).

It follows similar events with actors Gavin Mitchell, Paul Riley, Jonathan Watson and Greg Hemphill.

As well as appearing in Still Game, Kholi is also in BBC Scotland soap, River City.

Verdi Clark, Fife Cultural Trust’s interim programming manager said: “We are delighted to have such a strong cast of characters booked up to our newly established series.

‘‘We want to bring industry professionals into our buildings to inspire the next generation of actors and hopefully give people a real insight into how to get a head start in show business.

‘‘And, we also want to provide an entertaining night for Fife’s many comedy and movie buffs too.”

Tickets for the Kholi Q&A event are still available at the OnFife website.