Still Game stars heads to Fife for Q&A shows

The stars of Still Game and Only An Excuse are heading to Fife for a series of on stage interviews.

They are appearing under The Actors’ Studio banner presented by OnFife, which runs the region’s theatres including the Adam Smith Theatre, Rothes Halls, Carnegie Hall and the Lochgelly Centre.

The question and answer sessions offer rare, first-hand accounts and backstage stories that offer a glimpse behind the curtain of professional actors working in Scotland.

The series kicked off with Boaby the barman– actor Gavin Mitchell – in conversation with Ross Owen at the Carnegie Hall.

The series continues with Scottish actor and comedian Paul Riley in the hot seat at Lochgelly Centre on Wednesday, May 2.

Best known for his role as pensioner Winston Ingram in the Scottish sitcom, Still Game, he also worked on the sketch show Chewin’ The Fat and starred in, wrote and directed, Dear Green Place.

More recently, Paul played Paw Broon in the stage adaptation of The Broons.

On May 13, the studio guest is Jonathan Watson, best known for his comedy sketch show Only An Excuse which has been a long-standing part of BBC Scotland’s Hogmanay for many years.

A former star of the much-loved Naked Video series in the 1980s, he also appeared in Bob Servant Independent with Brian Cox, and, more recently, was part of BBC2’s hit sitcom Two Doors Down with Arabella Weir and Elaine C. Smith.

On Friday May 25, Ross puts the questions to Greg Hemphill, who together with Ford Kiernan, is the driving force behind Still Game.

He is in the hot seat at the Carnegie Hall

The series wraps with two opportunities to catch Sanjeev Kholi in conversation as he tips up to Rothes Halls on Friday, July 13 and the Adam Smith Theatre on Friday, July 27.

As well as appearing in Still Game, Kholi is also a in BBC Scotland soap, River City.

Verdi Clark, Fife Cultural Trust’s interim programming manager said: “We are delighted to have such a strong cast of characters booked up to our newly established series.

‘‘We want to bring industry professionals into our buildings to inspire the next generation of actors and hopefully give people a real insight into how to get a head start in show business.

‘‘And, we also want to provide an entertaining night for Fife’s many comedy and movie buffs too.”

Tickets for all events are on sale now HERE OnFife