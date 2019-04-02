Still Game ‘superfan’ from Fife shows tattoos on TV

A Still Game ‘superfan’ from Kennoway proved how much the show meant to her, when she was invited to a special show looking back at the sitcom.

Nicola Bruley (20) was among the crowd at Still Game ‘That’s Plenty’, a show that featured after the final episode of the sitcom where fans and guests shared stories of the show.

Nicola met some of the stars of the show.

It was during this show that she was asked to remove her shoes and show off her two foot tattoos – her right one with the phrase ‘he who hingeth aboot getteth hee haw’ and the left with just one of the many insults directed at barman Boaby.

And while these were the only tattoos she displayed on the show, Nicola does have another work in progress – Jack, Victor, Isa and Edith inked across her back.

She plans on having nine more Still Game characters tattooed in the collage, with a quote from the last series also yet to be added.

Nicola was asked to take part in the show after responding to a Facebook appeal by the BBC looking for ‘superfans’ and got to see the final episode days before it aired last week.

Nicola got to meet several actors from the show at the filming and admits she got some weird looks, but added: “But mostly everyone was laughing. When I said my lines for the first time, they were like ‘oh my god’ when I got the tattoos out.”

Still Game has played a big role in Nicola’s life, helping her form a closer bond with a member of her family.

Nicola and her uncle were born around the same time and “were brought up like siblings”.

“We’ve been made for Still Game since we were young,” she explained.

“If not for Still Game we would not have had as much patter when we were young.”

While Nicola admits that she is “gutted” that Still Game has ended after more than a decade and a half on TV, it is not a final farewell...yet.

She has tickets to the Still Game live show in October, for the final shows.

“I don’t feel like it’s quite the end yet,” Nicola said. “I think it’ll kick in when the live show ends.”