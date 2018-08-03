Still time to send in your entries for My Fife My Town competition

With under a week to go before the competition closes, we can now reveal that over 300 stunning images of Fife have been captured and submitted!

But there is still time if you want to enter because the closing date isn’t until next Friday (August 10).

To be in with the chance of winning an overnight stay with breakfast at the five star Fairmont Hotel in St Andrews, all you need to do is send us your pics which sum up YOUR view of Fife.

It’s open to all photographers and you can use anything from your smart phone to state-of-the-art kit.

Your mission is simple – submit a picture which, in your mind, sums up Fife and tell us why.

Send your pics (a maximum of three per person and in landscape format as per the rules) to: myfifecomp@gmail.com before August 10, 2018. Please include your contact details and tell us where in Fife the pics are taken.

Full details and competition terms and conditions at MyFifeMyTownComp