Students celebrate Raisin Monday with annual foam fight

Hundreds of University of St Andrews students packed Lower College Lawn this morning for the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

It marked the culmination of Raisin Weekend, when ‘children’ are entertained by their academic parents and are encouraged to play pranks and games.

Raisin Weekend is an old tradition at the university, when first year students, known as bejants and benjantines, thank the older students – ‘parents’ – who have looked after them in their early days at the university.

Pictures by Alan Richardson.