Successful activities held as part of Kirkcaldy’s first Walking Festival

The event, which is running until Sunday, is offering a range of fun and interesting walks over the course of nine days.

The walk for the tots was held as part of Kirkcaldy Walking Festival.

There have been 12 walks on offer with the chance for all ages to enjoy exploring rockpools, walk the Fife Coastal Path, enjoy scavenger hunts and a tots’ bingo walk.

Anyone can take part no matter what their age or fitness level. There are still a couple of events that locals can attend.

The first one is a walk along the beach collecting shells for Linton Lane activity day, then a picnic and play in Ravenscraig Park – participants should bring a packed lunch.

The second is a walk and quiz in Beveridge Park on Sunday from 2pm to 3.30pm.

The coastal path where Kirkcaldy Football Club were joined by guests on a trek to Kinghorn (Pic: Kevin Ritchie).

For more information. visit www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk