Hundreds made the most of the beautiful weather at the weekend and enjoyed the annual Kennoway Carnival.

The event was attended by the Kennoway Lad and Lass, Mikey Foster and Olivea Jensen.

The Lad, Lass and attendants.

The pair lead a parade, which included Kennoway Town Pipe Band, from the primary school down to Cotlands Park.

The carnival featured games and activities, dancing, stalls, a clown and more.

All pictures by Mark Rodgers.