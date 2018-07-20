Sunshine kitchen coming to Cupar market

A kitchen project where the products are created by young adults with additional needs is to open its first stall at Cupar Farmers’ Market this weekend.

The Sunshine Kitchen offers a place for young people to grow their skills, making food using locally-sourced produce.

The project also aims to run a catering service.

The group will be at Cupar Farmers’ Market on Saturday, from 9am, selling freshly-made soup.

Board member James Doran said: “This wonderful part of Fife we live in is awash with fresh fruit at the moment so the team have been focused on developing a range of jams and fresh fruit cakes.

“And, as high-quality soups made from local produce are the kitchen’s speciality, our stall will also be serving this for lunch, and giving away free samples, later in the morning.”

The Sunshine Kitchen was launched last week, with members of the community and local councillors attending.

The charity was started by the families of two boys with additional needs to create supportive working opportunities for young people leaving full-time education.