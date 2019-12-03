Survey reveals what Fifers think of the Royal Family

Less than half the people in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes or north-east Fife support the monarchy, according to a new survey.

Figures from the key constituencies were all just below the national average of 48 per cent.

A survey of 21,000 people carried out by the publisher UnHerd in association with pollster FocalData found support for the monarchy was still high across most of the country.

Participants were asked how much they agreed with the statement “I am a strong supporter of the continued reign of the Royal Family”.

Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath placed 548th out of 632 constituencies with 46 per cent agreeing and 27 per cent disagreeing.

In north-east Fife (563rd) and Glenrothes (566th) the figures were 45 per cent 27 per cent while in the least royal constituency in Fife was Dunfermline and West Fife (573rd) where 45 per agreed and agree, 28 per cent disagree.

The responses were analysed to create a model for each constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status.

The overall Fife figures was skewed by the inclusion of the most pro-royal area, Ochil and South Perthshire, where 49 per cent supported the monarchy, and 26 per cent did not.

The UK average figures were 48 per cent in support, 25 per cent did not, and 28 per cent were not sure.

Suburban and rural areas dominated the top spots, while all of the 10 least monarchist areas were in major cities.

Paul Embery, from UnHerd, said the results demonstrated a widening cultural schism between cities and the rest of the country, which pre-dates the turmoil caused by Brexit.

He said: “Though ostensibly about the Royal Family, the poll results highlight something more profound about our country.

“They illustrate the extent to which we have tipped into a very real cultural war, with competing values and priorities vying for ascendancy.

“Much of our political discourse and debate must now be seen through this prism. We had better get used to it.”