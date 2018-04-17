Sweet taste of success for Fife businesses at curry awards

Two Fife businesses enjoyed the taste of success at this year’s Scottish Curry Awards.

Tulsi Fine Dining Indian and Thai Restaurant in St Andrews was named Restaurant of the Year – Central Scotland, while Khushi’s in Dunfermline was named Best Loved Restaurant – South East, and was also the overall winner of the Best Loved Restaurant category.

The awards, which are now in their 11th year, celebrate the effort, attitude, devotion and service that the very best individuals and establishments of the Scottish curry industry put into every single meal.

In total 13 businesses from across the Kingdom reached the final, those who missed out at Monday’s awards were Jasmine Indian, Glenrothes (Restaurant of the Year – Central; Outstanding Indian Restaurant; Chef of the Year – Voter’s Choice); Amritsar Tandoori Restaurant, Kirkcaldy (Restaurant of the Year – Central; Chef of the Year – Voter’s Choice); The Royal Bengal Tandoori Restaurant, Dunfermline (Best Dining Experience of the Year – South East; Manager of the Year); Taste of India, Dunfermline (Best Dining Experience of the Year - South East); Handi Restaurant, Glenrothes (Best Loved Restaurant); Jahangir Tandoori Restaurant, St Andrews (Best Loved Restaurant); Apricot, Dunfermline (Best Loved Restaurant of the Year –South East); Master’s Masala (Takeaway of the Year – Central); Delight, St Andrews (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – Central); Curry Pot Indian Takeaway, Dunfermline (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – South East) and Spice of India, Dunfermline (Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year – South East).

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Oceanic Consulting, said: “The Scottish Curry Awards is one of the few times when the industry’s establishments and individuals are recognised and we’d like to congratulate all of this year’s nominees and winners.”