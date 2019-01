Thinking of purchasing property in Fife?

These are the priciest places in which to buy in the Kingdom, according to data from property website, Zoopla.

1. St Andrews: Current average property value - £323,414

2. Newport-on-Tay: Current average property value - £237,798 William Starkey

3. Anstruther: Current average property value - £220,486

4. Cupar: Current average property value - £199,189 Jim Bain

