The 10 most viewed Fife properties on Zoopla in the past 30 days

Property listings website Zoopla has revealed the most viewed houses in Fife in the last month.

Laura Howard, from Zoopla, said: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”

Offers over �825,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52609677

1. Carlingnose Way, North Queensferry

Offers over �68,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52780835

2. Elgin Drive, Glenrothes

Offers over �238,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52622569

3. The Glebe, Cupar Road, Newburgh

Offers over �52,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/52575919

4. Broom Road, Glenrothes

