The 15 Fife restaurants featured in the AA Restaurant Guide 2020

The guide contains over 2000 restaurants, including 194 in Scotland, which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors. You can buy the full guide HERE .
View more
An incredible 15 Fife restaurants are included in The Restaurant Guide 2020, the AA’s annual food lover’s guide to the best cuisine in Britain.
The guide contains over 2000 restaurants, including 194 in Scotland, which have been awarded Rosettes for culinary excellence by the AA’s professional inspectors. You can buy the full guide HERE .