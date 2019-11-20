editorial image

The 15 most viewed Kirkcaldy properties on Zoopla in the past 30 days

Property listings website Zoopla has revealed the most viewed houses in the Kirkcaldy area in the last month.

The ranking is based on the number of separate viewings each property has had on the website during the previous 30 days.

Offers over �189,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53107065?search_identifier=f7098bd597c50a7eab406325db460d5f

1. Lady Nairn Avenue, Kirkcaldy

Offers over �189,995. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53107065?search_identifier=f7098bd597c50a7eab406325db460d5f
Buy a Photo
Offers over �148,500. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53345042?search_identifier=f7098bd597c50a7eab406325db460d5f

2. Bennochy Avenue, Kirkcaldy

Offers over �148,500. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53345042?search_identifier=f7098bd597c50a7eab406325db460d5f
Buy a Photo
Offers over �210,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53118112?search_identifier=f7098bd597c50a7eab406325db460d5f

3. Pataholm, 7 Bennochy Gardens, Kirkcaldy

Offers over �210,000. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53118112?search_identifier=f7098bd597c50a7eab406325db460d5f
Buy a Photo
Offers over �179,950. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53176386?search_identifier=f7098bd597c50a7eab406325db460d5f

4. Turnberry Drive, Kirkcaldy

Offers over �179,950. More details at https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/53176386?search_identifier=f7098bd597c50a7eab406325db460d5f
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4