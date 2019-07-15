The 21 best pubs in Fife - which ones have you been to?
The CAMRA guide is the beer lover’s bible and is designed to discover the very best pubs across the UK.
These are the Fife pubs that were featured in 2019’s best pub guide - how many of them have you been to?
1. Foresters Arms
This pub is located right in the centre of the village and easily accessible. With a Sunday afternoon Bingo and monthly quiz, The Foresters Arms is a repeat winner of the local CAMRA Pub of the Year. High Street, Aberdour
The Boathouse is found by the harbour and contains two main rooms, the main bar area and also a bistro which offers fresh, locally prepared meals. At the back of the bar is a games area with a pool table. Shore Street, Anstruther
Right on the harbour, this pub is next door to the fishery museum and is a popular haunt for fisherman, locals and those drawn to the waterfront. The bar is packed with character and history. Shore Street, Anstruther
This bar comes equipped with two handpumps that serve ales from local and north of England microbreweries. One side is decked out with entertainment features, like a pool table, dartboard and TV screens. Broad Street, Cowdenbeath