The day Madonna, Beyonce and Rita Ora moved to Leslie ...

To most people the news that singers Madonna, Beyonce and Rita Ora have ditched America in order to come and live in Leslie would represent something beyond fantasy.

But for local author and playwright Michael Kelly, the incredible becomes the ordinary providing the basis for his latest book, his ninth, where the world is not quite what it seems.

“It’s a story of the world being turned on its head,” Michael said this week as his latest creation hit the digital and online book shelves.

“Yes, having those three singers come to live in Leslie is pretty fanciful stuff by anyone’s imagination, but it’s about how they would adapt to living here and how local people would cope.

“This latest book has taken two years to write. It’s been a labour of love but I’m pleased with it and I’ve already had some great feedback.”

Having already had a string of other writing successes under his belt, most notably his hit stage play – ‘And all because the ladies love a right guid gab’ – which played to sell out audiences across Scotland in 2014, Michael said it’s been a case of “back to basics” for his latest offering.

“I’m hugely influenced by Irvin Welsh’s book Acid House and by the works of Scottish poet Paul Reekie, who incidentally has his poem When Caesar’s Mushroom, Is In Season, included in Welsh’s book.

“Their writing broke boundaries of what is possible and they remain very influential works that continue to inspire me even though they were written in the 1990s.”

With Michael still riding high after the success of his last book which recalled some of his exploits as a TV and movie extra on films including Braveheart and Rob Roy, he said he’s now happy to be focusing solely on his writing.

“Films are a young man’s game, writing’s easier on the body,” he laughs.

50 Shades of Scotland is available now as a digital download from Amazon.