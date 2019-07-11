The days when Kirkcaldy’s trams carried 35,000 passengers

There was a time when Kirkcaldy High Street heard the clatter of the trams on a daily basis.

This picture, from 1902, shows work under way to lay the lines along the main shopping street.

The work cost of £37,000.

Such was the public’s interest that, in the first week operation, the trams carried the 35,000 passengers – the population of Kirkcaldy twice over!

The trams ran until 1931 when, as a result of competition from buses and ever increasing maintenance costs, the service was discontinued.

