The loot in your loft that could be worth a small fortune!

With the winter finally coming to an end, many Scots will be thinking about spring cleaning.

Decluttering unwanted items and throwing out old books and games is part of the process. But it turns out you could be throwing away a small fortune ...

To help you make money from your old unused clutter, storage expert, Vlatka Lake from Space Station, has revealed the old items you should look out for in your loft as they regularly sell for three, four, five and even six-figure sums!

Five items which could be worth a lot of money:

Beanie Babies – up to £350,000

They were all the rage back in the nineties, but if you still have a few hanging around in your loft, don’t throw them out. A whole host of the stuffed toys, including Peanut the Elephant and Peace Garcia, regularly go for four figure sums online.

Harry Potter Books – up to £40,000

If you have a complete set of the wizarding series, make sure you hold onto them just in case. According to a list of criteria from Abe Books, original versions can sell from as little as £200 to over £40,000.

Old money – up to £300

It’s well worth examining old copper jars for rare coins. 20 pence pieces with no date on them and two pence coins from 1983 with the words ‘New Pence’ on them, can sell for hundreds of pounds. The old £10 note has gone out of circulation too, so it’s worth searching to see if you have any old notes lying around.

Lego – up to £7000

There is a big demand for rare individual Lego blocks, however, old Lego sets can also sell for a lot more now than when they were new. The 2007 edition of the Star Wars Millennium Falcon is available on Amazon for more than £7000, 20 times its original value.

Tech – up to £500

Many classic games consoles and music devices hold their worth and sometimes sell for big money. It is worth holding on to them.

Where to sell

There are plenty of places to sell your old stuff, with the likes of eBay and Amazon giving you access to thousands of potential buyers. There are also websites that specialise in buying specific items, such as books and coins. If you are selling online, it’s important to do you research and compare various sites to ensure you get the best price.